Over 100 guest lecturers, staff await pay for three months in seven government colleges in Tamil Nadu

Yet, staff complained that they have not been paid from June-August. Guest lecturers said they have been struggling with mounting debts and daily expenses. “We have been surviving without salaries for months. Even the travel to college is becoming unaffordable,” said a temporary staff member from Tiruchy.

Currently, government-appointed guest lecturers in state-run colleges receive Rs 25,000 per month. However, Bharathidasan University pays only Rs 16,000 to guest lecturers, while temporary lab and junior assistants are given just Rs 11,200. Even daily-wage staff, whose pay is fixed at Rs 633 per day, earn more, workers said.

A senior higher education official in Tiruchy said the issue has been flagged and would be addressed soon. “We are aware of the salary delays, and steps are being taken to sort this out at the earliest,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Association of University Teachers general secretary K Raja urged the TN government to intervene immediately, pay salaries directly, regularise wages to Rs 25,000 in line with government norms. “Staff are being run from pillar to post as there is still no clarity on who will release their salaries,” he said.