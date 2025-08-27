Phase 2 of Athikadavu-Avinashi project only after detailed study: Minister S Muthusamy

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Farmers from Athikadavu - Avinashi Agitation Committee met Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, urging him to take steps to resolve issues, including insufficient water supply to about 150 waterbodies, in the Athikadavu Avinashi project. They also sought steps to implement the second phase of the project. The minister told TNIE the second phase of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project can only be decided upon after a detailed study.

TK Periyasamy, secretary of Kulam Kuttaikalukku Neer Nirappakorum Iyakkam and coordinator of Athikadavu-Avinashi Project Agitation Committee, said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the operation of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project on August 17, 2024. About 1,045 waterbodies have been connected under this project. It has been more than a year since the project was launched. However, more than 150 waterbodies have not received adequate water supply. We met the minister in person at Erode and urged him to resolve the issue immediately."

"The pipelines of this project are often damaged during the work carried out by government departments, which affects water supply to the ponds. All relevant local bodies must be informed about the pipeline routes. Appropriate measures should be taken to protect the outlet measurement system (OMS) equipment installed in the waterbodies as they have been stolen in some places. The government should form a committee of officials concerned and farmers to safeguard the project,” he said.