Pollachi sexual assault: Gag order on 'Nakkeeran' Gopal against commenting on AIADMK MLA

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a gag order on noted journalist and editor of Nakkeeran magazine ‘Nakkeeran’ Gopal, certain other journalists and YouTube channels from making statements linking AIADMK MLA and ex-deputy speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and his son Pravin Jayaraman with the Pollachi serial sexual assault case.

The interim order was passed by Justice K Kumaresh Babu on the civil suit and applications by Jayaraman and his son against Gopal, Va Pugazhendhi, an expelled AIADMK leader, Galatta Media Private Limited, Haseef Mohamed of Aran Media Creations, IBC Tamil Pvt Limited, journalist Damodharan Prakash, Jeeva Today, Jambavan TV, Pandian alias Thamizha Thamizha Pandian, The Debate and Tamil Nadu Now.

Senior counsel SR Rajagopal, assisted by Arvind Srevatsa, appeared for Jayaraman and his son. They had filed a civil suit and applications seeking the court to issue orders to the respondents to pay them damages of Rs 1 crore for bringing disrepute to their image before the public by making derogatory messages and posting videos linking them with the Pollachi sexual assault case.

They also prayed for orders to temporarily restrain the respondents from making further messages slandering them. It may be recalled that a mahila court in Coimbatore, on May 13, 2025, sentenced nine accused to life imprisonment till death in the sensational case.