Public accounts committee reviews audit reports in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee (2024–2026) held a review meeting at the district collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday. The session was chaired by committee chairman and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai, in the presence of District Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman.

According to an official release, the committee examined audit responses from several state departments including agriculture, school education, higher education, prohibition and excise, environment and forests, health, tourism and culture, labour, rural development, highways, commercial taxes, transport, municipal administration, and industries, among others. Officials were questioned in detail on compliance with audit findings.

Following the proceedings, welfare assistance worth Rs 8.10 lakh was distributed to 12 beneficiaries. This included government employment and relief to the family of a victim of atrocity, free sewing machines and washing machines, and educational fee support of Rs 42,520 for six underprivileged students. Assistance also covered micro-irrigation equipment worth Rs 2.04 lakh to a farmer, a house patta under the women’s land ownership scheme valued at Rs 5 lakh, and fixed deposits of Rs 50,000 each under the Chief Minister’s Girl Child Protection Scheme.

Committee members MLAs Agri S S Krishnamoorthy (Polur), G Iyyappan (Cuddalore) and P Abdul Samad (Manapparai), along with Assembly officials, senior district officers including SP P Saravanan, IAS officers and heads of departments, were present.