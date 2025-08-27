Six Bawaria poachers get three years jail in landmark Tamil Nadu tiger poaching case

CHENNAI: A Judicial Magistrate Court in Sathyamangalam has sentenced six members of a Bawaria poaching gang to three years rigorous imprisonment in a landmark tiger and leopard poaching case, the first conviction secured by the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNFWCCB) since its inception.

The accused — Krishan (59), Ramchandar (50), Ratna (40), Bimala (51), Sunita (35) and Mangal (28) — hail from Punjab and Rajasthan and belong to the nomadic Bawaria community. They were arrested in February 2023 after forest officials and police, acting on intelligence from the non-profit Wildlife SOS, carried out a covert joint operation in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

According to court records, the gang had been camping in the Arasur area under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, operating from temporary tents, believed to have entered Tamil Nadu years ago under the guise of traders.

On February 19, 2023, they trapped a female tiger and a male leopard in the Avalanchi forest near Ooty. The animals were killed using spears, knives and crude hunting tools. The gang then skinned the carcasses, removed bones, claws, teeth and tails, and salted the tiger's skin for preservation. Leopard parts were packed in plastic for transport. The remaining carcasses were dumped deep inside the forest.