Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan court imposes penalty on seven Indian fishermen for alleged IMBL violation

The court ordered the release of the fishermen upon payment of the fine amount and added that failure to do so would lead to a six-month imprisonment.
Sri Lankan court imposes penalty on seven Indian fishermen for alleged IMBL violation
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Mannar court in Sri Lanka on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 87,000 (3 lakh Sri Lankan rupees) each on six fishermen and Rs 14,500 (50,000 Sri Lankan rupees) on another suffering from cardiac ailments -- all seven hailing from Rameswaram -- for alleged violation of International Maritime Boundary Line.

The court ordered the release of the fishermen upon payment of the fine amount and added that failure to do so would lead to a six-month imprisonment.

According to sources from the fisheries department, the seven fishermen, who were onboard a vessel owned by Irudhaya Douglas of Thangachimadam, were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on August 9. After multiple custody extensions, the seven were produced before the Mannar court, which imposed the penalty.

Further, the court adjourned the hearing in connection with the seizure of the boat to January 22, 2026, following which the seven fishermen were lodged in a special camp in Mannar.

Sri Lankan court imposes penalty on seven Indian fishermen for alleged IMBL violation
Seven Indian fishers arrested by Sri Lankan navy for IMBL violation, boat seized
Sri Lankan court
IMBL violation

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com