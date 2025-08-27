Tamil Nadu farmers want Centre to declare Mekedatu dam plan illegal, stage stir in Delhi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu All Farmer Organisations’ Coordination Committee, led by PR Pandian, staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday, raising various farmer-related demands.

Their demands include declaring the attempts of Karnataka government to construct a dam at Mekedatu as illegal, and approving the construction of a dam at Rasimanal in Tamil Nadu to meet the water requirements of both the states.

When the farmers attempted to lay siege to the Parliament, the police prevented them. Talking to reporters, Pandian said central security forces should be deployed at the Mullaiperiyar dam to ensure its safety. Additionally, the centre should take action against the Kerala government for failing to comply with the Supreme Court order to increase the storage level of the Mullaiperiyar dam to 152 feet.

Pandian also urged the centre not to allow genetically modified crops and to ban GM technology in farming. After the demonstration, the representatives of three farmers’ organisations handed over their representation at the office of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to CPI, strongly condemned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for criticising Tamil Nadu for failing to cooperate with Karnataka on building a dam at Mekedatu.

In a statement, the sangam said successive governments in Karnataka never released water as per the verdicts of the SC as well as the Cauvery tribunal.