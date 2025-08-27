Tamil Nadu government’s longest flyover from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi to be built at Rs 2,100 crore
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA), formed last year to improve road infrastructure through private partnerships under the state highways department, will construct a 14.2 km four-lane flyover from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi, the longest elevated corridor project to be implemented by the state government, along ECR at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 2,100 crore. The final project cost may change due to land acquisition and other reasons.
Motorists travelling to Mamallapuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, and other tourist and pilgrimage destinations along the ECR from Chennai will soon get relief from the heavy congestion on the stretch. TNSHA on Tuesday floated international tenders for the project.
Once completed, the project is expected to reduce end-to-end travel time to 15–20 minutes, compared to the roughly 60 minutes now. The flyover, to be built by installing pillars along the median, will begin at Tidel Park and extend up to Uthandi. The structure will have 16 to 20 metres width along with footpaths.
The road, for which users have to pay a toll fee, will be built with the support of private players through bank loans. The flyover will not only alleviate congestion on ECR, but also offer an alternative route from Adyar to Kelambakkam, Thiruporur, and Mambakkam on OMR through ECR, easing traffic on that corridor.
Official sources said the section includes 13 highly congested junctions, including Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Vettuvankeni, Injambakkam, Akkarai and Panaiyur. The flyover will be provided with exit ramps at LB Road Junction, Thiruvanmiyur RTO, Neelankarai, Injambakkam, and Akkarai. A closed toll gate system will be implemented, enabling toll operators to levy charges based on the distance travelled along the corridor.
Earlier proposals, to reduce congestion along ECR included flyovers from the LB Road – ECR intersection till Thiruvanmiyur RTO and at Akkarai junction. The section handles 70,000 passenger car units per day.
The ongoing six-laning of the 9.2 km ECR section from Thiruvanmiyur to Akkarai is nearing completion, with 90% of the work finished, the officials said.
The state’s longest elevated corridor that is operational is the 7.3 km Madurai–Natham highway built by NHAI. At least three other six-lane elevated corridor projects are taken up by the NHAI in Chennai.
These include the 20.1 km Chennai Port - Maduravoyal double-decker expressway, which is already under construction, and the proposed 17.5 km one from Kilambakkam to Maraimalai Nagar and an 18 km one from the Outer Ring Road to Maduravoyal.