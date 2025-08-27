Tamil Nadu government’s longest flyover from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi to be built at Rs 2,100 crore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA), formed last year to improve road infrastructure through private partnerships under the state highways department, will construct a 14.2 km four-lane flyover from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi, the longest elevated corridor project to be implemented by the state government, along ECR at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 2,100 crore. The final project cost may change due to land acquisition and other reasons.

Motorists travelling to Mamallapuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, and other tourist and pilgrimage destinations along the ECR from Chennai will soon get relief from the heavy congestion on the stretch. TNSHA on Tuesday floated international tenders for the project.

Once completed, the project is expected to reduce end-to-end travel time to 15–20 minutes, compared to the roughly 60 minutes now. The flyover, to be built by installing pillars along the median, will begin at Tidel Park and extend up to Uthandi. The structure will have 16 to 20 metres width along with footpaths.

The road, for which users have to pay a toll fee, will be built with the support of private players through bank loans. The flyover will not only alleviate congestion on ECR, but also offer an alternative route from Adyar to Kelambakkam, Thiruporur, and Mambakkam on OMR through ECR, easing traffic on that corridor.