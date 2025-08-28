81% of 1.72 lakh engineering seats filled, highest enrolment in 10 years in TN
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling for 2025-26 concluded on a high note, with 80.29% of the 1.72 lakh engineering seats filled — the highest enrolment recorded in the last decade and almost 10% higher than last year.
Of the 1,72,589 seats available across 423 colleges, 1,38,573 were filled through general academic counselling, leaving 34,016 vacant. Last year, only 71% of seats were filled. “In 2015, of the total 1.93 lakh engineering seats, more than 90,000 remained vacant. Every year since then, over 50,000 seats remained unfilled. This year’s enrolment figures are overwhelming,” said a professor of Anna University.
Officials attribute the surge to a combination of factors, including better campus placement records, growing demand for emerging technologies and decline in popularity of basic science and commerce courses.
“A major highlight this year was the renewed interest among students in core engineering disciplines. Last year, many colleges struggled to fill even 40% of seats in core branches such as civil and mechanical engineering.
However, this year, over 70% of those seats are taken,” said career counsellor Jayaprakash Gandhi, who has been analysing engineering counselling for over a decade. “Improved placement records and curriculum updates in many institutions have contributed significantly to this trend, “ he added.
As many as 57 colleges managed to fill 100% of their seats, up from 15 last year. Additionally, 184 colleges filled more than 90% of their seats, while 235 saw over 80% enrolment. In total, 332 colleges filled at least half their intake, compared to 298 last year. Meanwhile, 21 colleges filled less than 10% of their seats, seven recorded single-digit admissions, and one failed to attract even a single student. Supplementary counselling and allotments under the Arunthathiyar (SCA) quota concluded on Tuesday, marking the end of this year’s process.
Branches like Textile Chemistry, Industrial Engineering and Management, and Marine Engineering continue to witness low enrolment. ECE, EEE, and Mechanical Engineering have regained popularity, with strong industry demand driving the uptick.
“Students are showing greater trust in engineering education, particularly in core fields with steady career prospects and steady industry demand,” said a senior official from the higher education department.
“But sustained efforts in improving infrastructure, faculty quality and placement support in underperforming colleges are needed to sustain the momentum,” career guidance expert R Ashwin said.