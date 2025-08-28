BJP shares old clips of DMK’s anti-Hindi remarks

CHENNAI: On the day Chief Minister MK Stalin joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu, including former state president K Annamalai, shared on social media video compilations of the leaders of DMK and its allies making what they termed “derogatory remarks” about the people of Bihar.

In a post on X, Annamalai shared a video featuring speeches by Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, MP Dayanidhi Maran, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

“Here is an evergreen compilation of his, his party members’, and his alliance partners’ uncouth remarks about our Bihari brothers and sisters. Hope he takes the stage with Rahul Gandhi and proudly repeats every one of those insults in front of the very people he and his party members mocked at,” Annamalai wrote.

The video showed CM MK Stalin along with other leaders speaking in a rally that the DMK would not tolerate the BJP bringing Hindi-speaking youth to Tamil Nadu under the pretext of employment and attempting to gain a foothold using their votes.

It also featured DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran remarking that while Sundar Pichai from Tamil Nadu is the CEO of Google, those educated in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are relegated to menial jobs such as cleaning roads and toilets in the state. Some BJP supporters also shared videos of DMK leaders making remarks against Hindu religion.