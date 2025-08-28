Devotion to God can’t be allowed to affect nature: Madras HC

MADURAI: Devotion to God cannot be allowed to result in disturbance to mankind or destruction of nature. True worship lies in harmony -- harmony among communities through peace and order, and harmony with creation through protection of the environment, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC while disposing of a batch of petitions seeking permission for public installation of Vinayakar idols that were either rejected or are pending official nod.

Justice B Pugalendhi said historically, worship centred around small temples, but over time, the practice of installing large, ornate idols in public places gradually became a display of grandeur, competition and at times, social assertion.

“God is not a tool for rivalry; he is a symbol of unity, peace and spiritual elevation,” the judge further said, noting that Vinayakar temples at street corners remain neglected throughout the year even as elaborate efforts are made to instal giant idols of the deity during the festival. This paradox calls for introspection among devotees. True devotion lies not in grandeur but in consistent reverence and the upkeep of places of worship, the judge remarked.

Expressing also concerns over the usage of idols that are not environment-friendly, the judge disposed of the writ petitions with a direction to the respondents/competent authorities to consider/reconsider the petitioners’ applications and grant permission for the installation of Vinayakar idols, subject to the condition that the applicants have installed idols in previous years and have a proven record of compliance. Those applicants who have approached belatedly or whose intent appears doubtful shall not be granted permission, the judge added.