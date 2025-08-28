Finance Ministry data reveals import duty cut down gold smuggling in India by half

CHENNAI: The total quantity of smuggled gold seized by enforcement agencies and the number of such cases dropped by around 50% in 2024-25 in comparison to the previous year, latest data tabled by the Union Finance Ministry in Parliament on August 18 show.

While 4,971.68 kg of gold was seized in 6,599 cases in FY24, the seizure amount and the number of cases dropped to 2,600 kg and 3,005 in FY25 respectively. The data covered seizures of gold smuggled through land, sea and other routes across the country.

Smuggled gold seizures by customs at Chennai International Airport mirror this trend, as reported by the TNIE two months ago. Chennai is among the airports with the highest quantity of gold seized by customs across the country, accounting for roughly 6% of the total volume of gold seized.

The total quantity of gold seized by Chennai customs had dropped from 310 kg in FY24 to 160 kg in FY25. This is primarily due to the reduction of gold import duty from 15% to 6% announced by the union government in July 2024, which made it a less lucrative business. Sources in the industry said the margin in the gold smuggling trade is the import duty and hence its reduction has a proportional impact on their profits.