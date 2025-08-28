Flower prices soar as festive season begins, supply dwindles in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: As the festival season commences with Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations, traders in Dharmapuri expect flower prices to remain high in the next few weeks. Traders said that with a drop in supply caused by untimely rains, and upcoming wedding 'muhurtham' season, prices have doubled.

In Dharmapuri, jasmine, rose, chrysanthemum, sampangi, and many other varieties are cultivated in an area of about 8,300 hectares annually. Usually, the district, because of its low rainfall, provides a thriving atmosphere for flowers to bloom, and there is always a regular supply in the market.

However, the situation has been different this year, as erratic climatic conditions have led to a reduced supply caused by untimely rains. This, coupled with the high demand in the market over the festival season, has led to increased prices. Traders reported that prices have doubled in the market over the past week.

Speaking to the TNIE, S Manivannan, a flower trader and a chrysanthemum cultivator from Thoppur, said, "Usually, chrysanthemum sells at a price of between Rs 60 to Rs 120 per kg, but now it is selling at Rs 300 per kg. Jasmine, which usually sells for Rs 600 to Rs 750 per kg, is sold at Rs 1,100 per kg.