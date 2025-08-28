Foreshore Estate beach turns hazardous as GCC fails to clear debris despite official order

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) move to flatten a large stretch of Foreshore Estate beach by dumping construction debris to facilitate the immersion of idols after Vinayagar Chathurthi has turned into a public hazard, besides damaging the ecologically sensitive beach that enjoys the highest protection under the Coastal Zone Management Plan.

Sharp stones and broken concrete are strewn across the coastline and into nearshore waters, making the stretch, a prime olive ridley turtle nesting ground, unsafe for beachgoers and fishermen alike. The rubble, dumped with earthmovers, also allegedly threatens to damage fishing boats.

This violation of coastal laws has come under sharp criticism from environmentalists and local fishermen. As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), the site is classified as CRZ-IA, the highest category of ecological protection, where any alteration of the beach profile is strictly prohibited under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011. Yet, GCC allegedly dumped tonnes of debris to create a hardened surface to facilitate Vinayagar idol immersion.