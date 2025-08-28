Foreshore Estate beach turns hazardous as GCC fails to clear debris despite official order

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) move to flatten a large stretch of Foreshore Estate beach by dumping construction debris to facilitate the immersion of idols after Vinayagar Chathurthi has turned into a public hazard, besides damaging the ecologically sensitive beach that enjoys the highest protection under the Coastal Zone Management Plan.
Sharp stones and broken concrete are strewn across the coastline and into nearshore waters, making the stretch, a prime olive ridley turtle nesting ground, unsafe for beachgoers and fishermen alike. The rubble, dumped with earthmovers, also allegedly threatens to damage fishing boats.
This violation of coastal laws has come under sharp criticism from environmentalists and local fishermen. As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), the site is classified as CRZ-IA, the highest category of ecological protection, where any alteration of the beach profile is strictly prohibited under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011. Yet, GCC allegedly dumped tonnes of debris to create a hardened surface to facilitate Vinayagar idol immersion.
Rahul Nadh, Director of the Department of Environment and Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority, issued an order to GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran to immediately clear the debris on Wednesday.
However, fishermen alleged that more rubble was dumped on Wednesday and there were no signs of removing the debris until Thursday evening.
"My team inspected the site on Wednesday and issued an order to the GCC Commissioner to remove the debris and restore the place to its original condition before the southern bench of National Green Tribunal takes up the case on Friday," Rahul Nadh said. However, till late Thursday evening, there were no signs of any removal taking place.
A senior GCC official told TNIE that police are resisting the removal. "They have requested for the removal of debris after the Vinayagar idol immersion," the official said.