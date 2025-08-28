HMIS 3.0 ends long queues at TvMCH, test reports delivered instantly online in TN
TIRUNELVELI: Waiting time for patients and attendants to collect lab test reports at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) has drastically reduced with the effective implementation of the upgraded Health Management Information System (HMIS) 3.0, which now delivers reports online immediately once tests are completed.
After HMIS 3.0 was implemented, patients receive a text message with a link to their reports on their registered mobile as soon as the tests are completed, enabling them to download the results instantly. “We can download the report using the link in a browser or the Tamil Nadu HMIS app. Apart from this, the reports are also sent via WhatsApp,” said an outpatient of the General Medicine department.
“When I admitted my father in 2023, I had to spend at least one hour twice a day in long queues to collect the blood or urine test reports. This July, I admitted my brother to the Medical Oncology ward. So far, I have received 59 reports online. Only in a few instances was I asked to collect the printed report from the lab,” said an attendant from Tenkasi.
“TvMCH, with 2,070 beds, is one of the largest medical college hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu. Every day, about 3,500-4,000 outpatients receive medical care and around 1,800-2,000 inpatients remain admitted for treatment. On average, around 1.5 lakh reports are being provided online, benefitting 80,000 patients every month.
The upgraded versions of HMIS, supported by the National Health Mission, was launched in April 2024 on a pilot basis at TvMCH and a few other institutions in the state including Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Chennai,” said Dr Charles Pon Ruban, Nodal officer, HMIS.
Ruban further said that while 150 computers have been installed across various departments of TvMCH, an additional 150 will be set up to ensure the effective implementation of the project.
Dean Dr C Revathy Balan said hospital services such as outpatient registration, doctor prescriptions, inpatient admission, and test result reporting have been fully computerised at TvMCH. “The patients are provided with a unique printed identification number.
On revisits, doctors can access patients’ past medical records online. The next phase of computerisation will include digital access to X-rays and scans, food supply, biomedical and blood bank management. Pilot testing is already under way,” she added.