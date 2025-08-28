HMIS 3.0 ends long queues at TvMCH, test reports delivered instantly online in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Waiting time for patients and attendants to collect lab test reports at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) has drastically reduced with the effective implementation of the upgraded Health Management Information System (HMIS) 3.0, which now delivers reports online immediately once tests are completed.

After HMIS 3.0 was implemented, patients receive a text message with a link to their reports on their registered mobile as soon as the tests are completed, enabling them to download the results instantly. “We can download the report using the link in a browser or the Tamil Nadu HMIS app. Apart from this, the reports are also sent via WhatsApp,” said an outpatient of the General Medicine department.

“When I admitted my father in 2023, I had to spend at least one hour twice a day in long queues to collect the blood or urine test reports. This July, I admitted my brother to the Medical Oncology ward. So far, I have received 59 reports online. Only in a few instances was I asked to collect the printed report from the lab,” said an attendant from Tenkasi.

“TvMCH, with 2,070 beds, is one of the largest medical college hospitals in southern Tamil Nadu. Every day, about 3,500-4,000 outpatients receive medical care and around 1,800-2,000 inpatients remain admitted for treatment. On average, around 1.5 lakh reports are being provided online, benefitting 80,000 patients every month.