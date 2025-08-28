Madras High Court refuses to order issuance of U/A certification to Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a civil miscellaneous appeal filed by Sun TV Network Limited against the grant of ‘A’ certificate to the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie', thereby making it impermissible for those below 18 years of age to watch the movie in cinema theatres.

Justice TV Thamilselvi, dismissed the petition filed by the production house which challenged the issuance of “A” certification to the film.

“The civil miscellaneous petition (filed by Sun TV Network) is dismissed for want of merits,” the judge said in the order.

The Sun TV Network, which produced the movie, approached the High Court against the “A” certification stating that it barred children under 18 years of age from watching the movie in theatres.

Senior counsel J Ravindran, appeared for the petitioner said that certain scenes, including consumption of alcohol have been obliterated and the bad words were removed.

He said the movie was produced to celebrate Rajinikanth’s 50 years in the film industry and it had become a blockbuster across the country, but the fans of all age groups could not watch it due to the “A” certification.

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, representing the CBFC, submitted that the movie is fraught with excessive violence and both the examining committee and revising committee were in agreement in issuing A certification.

He recalled that “A” certification was issued to the movie because of the violent scenes on August 4, 2025 and the CBFC offered to grant “U/A” if the necessary cuts are made but the producers endorsed the “A” stating that they did not want to cut the scenes.