Madurai headmaster accused of assaulting Class 8 boy over uniform; parents allege pressure to withdraw complaint

MADURAI: Parents of a 14-year-old boy alleged that the headmaster of Tallakulam Corporation High School, who had earlier "attacked" their son for not wearing uniform, visited their house along with supporters to persuade them to withdraw the complaint. A video of the alleged attempt went viral on Wednesday afternoon.

K Mansur Ali (45), father of the minor from Goripalayam, told the TNIE, "My son was born in Tiruppur. After completing his Class VII exams, we shifted him to Madurai and admitted him to the school three months ago. On August 21, the HM scolded my son and twisted his arms for not wearing the uniform, which caused a ligament tear in his shoulder.

On August 25, we petitioned the district collectorate, after which an inquiry was launched. The very next day, the HM, along with supporters, came to our house and tried to pacify us to withdraw the complaint. They even offered monetary help, but we chased them away. Thankfully, we recorded the entire session."

District Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Jai Shankar, however, said, "The four students who were with the boy did not mention that the teacher attacked him during the inquiry. Besides, the parents did not submit medical certificates to prove the ligament tear. They claimed treatment at a siddha clinic in Anaiyur, but no documents were submitted. They have also requested a transfer for their son to another government school in Madurai. A final decision will be made on Thursday."