Nod sought to capture leopard sighted in Ooty town limits

NILGIRIS: The Nilgiris Forest Division is planning to capture a leopard that has been found roaming within Ooty town limits in the last two months. A proposal seeking permission has been sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rakesh Kumar Dogra.

Once the permission is received, the forest staff of the Nilgiris North Range would place a cage to capture the big cat. Subsequently, it would be relocated deep inside the forest, likely in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

The leopard is said to be a male in good health. The department has decided to capture the animal even though there has been no attack on humans by it in the surroundings of Gardenmund, Glenrock Housing Colony, CRL, and Collector's Bungalow near Tamilagam Road.

"We have fixed eight cameras to monitor the movement of the animal. It approached these human habitations in the wee hours and killed stray dogs. So far there were no cattle-lifting and negative human interactions. We have been instructing the residents of these areas to avoid walking unnecessarily in the night and keep their pet dogs safe," said an official of Nilgiris North Range.

After public request, thermal drones were deployed on Monday to check the leopard's movement at night. "We tried to trace the leopard in the bushes; however, we have not seen it through drones. We suspect the animal might have come from a nearby forest which is connected to the Doddabetta reserve forest," the official added.