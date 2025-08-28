Pipe ruptures: TWAD Board raises red flag over Siruvani road widening in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The widening of Siruvani Main Road has run into turbulence with the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board raising strong objections over repeated damages caused to its main drinking water pipeline.

The state highways department is widening a 5.2-kilometre stretch between Kalampalayam and Madampatti, converting the road into a four-lane corridor at an estimated cost of Rs 33.8 crore.

As part of the long-awaited infrastructure upgrade, 105 trees are being felled and 109 transplanted, with the district green committee's approval. The department has also pledged to plant 10 saplings for every tree removed.

However, officials of the TWAD Board say residents bear the brunt due to the lack of coordination in executing the project. They allege that highways officials, while using earthmovers to remove trees and dig up road space, have repeatedly damaged the Siruvani water supply's main pipeline, leading to massive leaks and interruptions in drinking water supply to several parts of Coimbatore city and the district.