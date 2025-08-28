Tiruppur knitwear units in Tamil Nadu sending consignments to US at discount

TIRUPPUR: The 50 % tariff hike is expected to severely impact Tiruppur, the knitwear capital of India. In a bid to avoid losses, Tiruppur exporters have started exporting knitwear to the US at a discount. Meanwhile, some manufacturing units that only export to the US have stopped production.

In light of this, exporters are expecting concessional announcements to address the impacts.

KM Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA), said, “We have not received any positive signal. Therefore, exporters are currently in a position to export completed orders to the US at a discount.

Currently, our exporters are offering discounts of 2% to 5% to US buyers and shipping orders. In addition, orders from the US are likely to be affected as US buyers are not ready to face higher import tariffs on new orders. We will meet the central government officials in this regard in a few days.”

N Thirukumaran, general secretary of TEA, said, “US buyers are asking to hold orders they have already placed due to the tariff hike. As a result, knitwear worth Rs 3,000 crore-Rs 4,000 crore is stagnating in Tiruppur.

As these are specially tailored for US companies, we cannot sell them to other companies or buyers. We cannot hold on to them for long either. Therefore, to avoid losses, exporters are forced to provide discounts to US buyers.”