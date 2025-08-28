TN health department moves against doctors, hospitals over Namakkal kidney racket approvals

CHENNAI: The health department has initiated the process for taking action against the district authorisation committee, which includes government doctors, that gave approval for organ transplantation in the Namakkal kidney racket case, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, Subramanian said the operation theatres of two private hospitals, allegedly involved in the racket, have been sealed and their organ retrieval licence has been cancelled, apart from initiating action against the government doctors ‘who gave approval’ for organ transplantation.
Subramanian said a police complaint has also been filed against two touts involved in the racket who coerced debt-ridden handloom weavers into selling their kidney.
According to official sources, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) has issued show cause notices to nine members of Madurai District Authorisation Committee seeking an explanation for live organ donation approval.
Action will be taken against the members based on the explanation they provide to the DME. The health department has sought explanation on how they gave the approval without scrutinising the documents, which were fake.
On Monday, expressing its displeasure over the failure of the state government to register an FIR in connection with the alleged kidney racket, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had appointed a special investigation team (SIT), headed by Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Prem Anand Sinha, to probe the alleged racket and directed the team to file a progress report before the HC in a month.
Recently, a kidney racket was busted in Namakkal district where a group of handloom workers were lured to sell their kidney to repay their mounting debts.
After the revelations, the health department formed a committee, led by TN Health System Reform Programme project director S Vineeth as special officer. Based on the committee’s report, the department suspended the kidney transplant licences of two private hospitals — Cethar Hospital in Tiruchy and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Hospital in Perambalur — for their alleged involvement in the racket.
5 hosps get NABH certification
Chennai: Five government medical college hospitals have received National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) certification, said minister Ma Subramanian. The NABH certification was awarded to Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate; Tiruvannamalai GH, Theni GH, Kanniyakumari GH, and Tiruvallur GH.