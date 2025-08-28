TN health department moves against doctors, hospitals over Namakkal kidney racket approvals

CHENNAI: The health department has initiated the process for taking action against the district authorisation committee, which includes government doctors, that gave approval for organ transplantation in the Namakkal kidney racket case, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, Subramanian said the operation theatres of two private hospitals, allegedly involved in the racket, have been sealed and their organ retrieval licence has been cancelled, apart from initiating action against the government doctors ‘who gave approval’ for organ transplantation.

Subramanian said a police complaint has also been filed against two touts involved in the racket who coerced debt-ridden handloom weavers into selling their kidney.

According to official sources, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) has issued show cause notices to nine members of Madurai District Authorisation Committee seeking an explanation for live organ donation approval.

Action will be taken against the members based on the explanation they provide to the DME. The health department has sought explanation on how they gave the approval without scrutinising the documents, which were fake.