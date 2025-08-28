US tariff forces seafood exporters to halve production in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Seafood companies in the district have slashed production by 50% after the United States imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports from Wednesday.

The levy, introduced by US President Donald Trump, has raised duties on seafood imports to between 58.42% and 60%, throwing the industry into turmoil. Of the 25 seafood exporting companies in Tamil Nadu, at least 15 operate from Thoothukudi, which ships frozen shrimps, squids, octopus, fish and sea crabs to the US, Japan and Europe. These firms source catch from 13 coastal districts, process and package it for shipment through VOC Port.

The new tariff structure — 50% basic duty, 2.65% anti-dumping duty and 5.77% countervailing duty (CVD) — has left exporters reeling. “The reciprocal tariff has been revised several times, leaving seafood producers in confusion as well,” a private company source said. Another exporter added, “Sixty per cent of Vannamei shrimps are exported to the US, with the rest going to China, Japan, Canada and Europe. It takes 45 days for consignments to reach the US.”

A seafood exporter told the TNIE that purchases and shipments had already slowed. “We usually export 50 containers of seafood a month, of which 20 are destined for the US. Now, exports are being scaled down gradually,” he said.