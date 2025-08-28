Vijay, staff booked for ‘manhandling’ TVK man at Madurai meet

TIRUCHY: The Kunnam police in Perambalur district on Wednesday registered a case against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay and 10 of his personal security staff based on a complaint of a party member who alleged that he was manhandled during the TVK’s recent state conference in Madurai.

On Tuesday, TVK member G Sarathkumar (24) of Moongilpatti near Kunnam and his mother Santhosam headed to the office of the District Superintendent of Police and lodged a complaint with Additional SP (Prohibition) Balumurugan.

According to Sarathkumar’s petition, he had attended the TVK’s second state-level conference held at Parapathi in Madurai on August 21.

As Vijay walked along the ramp to greet supporters, Sarathkumar climbed on to the stage to approach the leader. At that moment, some of the “bouncers” guarding Vijay pushed me down forcefully, Sarathkumar said. In this, I sustained an injury to the right side of my chest and am continuing to undergo medical treatment, he added.

A video showing a party member purportedly being pushed from the ramp has since gone viral, throwing weight to Sarathkumar’s allegations.

Following his complaint, the Kunnam police registered a case on Wednesday against Vijay and 10 others. They were booked on charges of voluntarily causing hurt and using obscene language in a public place.

The TVK is yet to issue an official response in regard to the case.