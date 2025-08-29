Court suggests setting up of Devasthanam for TN temples

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court handling temple-related cases has mooted the idea of setting up Devasthanam Boards on the lines of the one in Tirupathi for easy administration of the major temples in Tamil Nadu.

The bench comprising justices R Suresh Kumar and S Sounthar made the suggestion while hearing a petition against the construction of a commercial complex opposite the Raja Gopuram of Tiruvannamalai temple.

“It is high time the state considers forming Devasthanam Boards as that of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) to run the affairs of the popular temples like Palani and Tiruvannamalai temples,” the bench said.

Noting that the government will have control and command over these boards even though they will be independent bodies, the bench wanted the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to take necessary steps to provide better facilities for the devotees and visitors to temples.

It directed the HR&CE department to rethink its proposal to raise the construction opposite the Raja Gopuram, and instead, explore some other suitable sites to provide better infrastructure for the devotees. The case has been adjourned to September 11.