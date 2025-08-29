Education ministry approves Rs 385.27 crore funding for major infrastructure expansion of CUTN

New Delhi: The Education Ministry has approved a total outlay of Rs 385.27 crore, through the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), for a comprehensive infrastructure expansion of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) at Thiruvarur.

This comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu repeatedly stating that the Centre was yet to release funds to the tune of Rs 2,291.3 crore for the Centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme (integrated scheme for school education) for 2024-2025.

The State had filed a case in the Supreme Court against the Centre over the issue on May 21, 2025.

An official release from the ministry said, “The newly approved funding will enable CUTN to construct new academic and residential facilities—including a state-of-the-art academic block, additional hostels for students and research scholars, and faculty/staff residences. A dedicated Science Instrumentation Centre, equipped with cutting-edge instruments for advanced research will also be established.”

The project will be largely serviced through the grants of the Ministry.

“This significant investment will enrich the university’s learning ecosystem, vastly improve residential facilities for students and research scholars, and provide modern laboratories and equipment to fully equip CUTM to meet the evolving needs of its academic community,” the release added.

Approved projects and the cost involved are as follows - Construction of New Academic Building - Rs 96.4 crore; 300-bedded girls hostel – Rs 46.63 crore; 300-bedded boys hostel – Rs 46.91 crore; Scientific Instrumentation Centre - Rs 19.95 crore; Procurement of Scientific Instruments - Rs 16.84 crore; Expansion of administrative building – Rs 46.16 crore; Quarters for Faculty and Staff (all categories) – Rs 62.97 crore and 400-bedded research scholar hostel - Rs 42.6 crore.