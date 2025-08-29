Tamil Nadu

Family of four from Tirupattur killed in Chhattisgarh floods

Officials said Rajesh, a civil engineer, was running a construction company in Raipur and the family had settled there for the past 15 years.
As confirmed by the district revenue officials following an enquiry with the family, the incident took place when the family, consisting of a couple and their two daughters, were travelling from Chhattisgarh to Tirupattur.
TIRUPATTUR: Four members of a family from Parandapalli in Tirupattur died in Chhattisgarh on Monday when the car they were travelling in was swept away in the flash floods on Sukma–Jagalpur Road, after water from a lake overflowed into the forested area.

As confirmed by the district revenue officials following an enquiry with the family, the incident took place when the family, consisting of a couple and their two daughters, were travelling from Chhattisgarh to Tirupattur. The deceased have been identified as G Rajeshkumar (42), his wife R Pavithra (32), and their daughters R Soundanya (10), and R Soumika (7).

Officials said Rajesh, a civil engineer, was running a construction company in Raipur and the family had settled there for the past 15 years.

C Malar, the niece of Rajesh, told TNIE that all four of them had sustained head injuries. The bodies were brought to their village in two ambulances after a post-mortem and were cremated on Thursday evening.

Despite multiple attempts, district collector K Sivasoundaravalli and the Kandili police inspector were not available for comments.

