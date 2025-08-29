Family of four from Tirupattur killed in Chhattisgarh floods

TIRUPATTUR: Four members of a family from Parandapalli in Tirupattur died in Chhattisgarh on Monday when the car they were travelling in was swept away in the flash floods on Sukma–Jagalpur Road, after water from a lake overflowed into the forested area.

As confirmed by the district revenue officials following an enquiry with the family, the incident took place when the family, consisting of a couple and their two daughters, were travelling from Chhattisgarh to Tirupattur. The deceased have been identified as G Rajeshkumar (42), his wife R Pavithra (32), and their daughters R Soundanya (10), and R Soumika (7).

Officials said Rajesh, a civil engineer, was running a construction company in Raipur and the family had settled there for the past 15 years.

C Malar, the niece of Rajesh, told TNIE that all four of them had sustained head injuries. The bodies were brought to their village in two ambulances after a post-mortem and were cremated on Thursday evening.

Despite multiple attempts, district collector K Sivasoundaravalli and the Kandili police inspector were not available for comments.