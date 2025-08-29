Five-year-old dies after electric pole falls on her in Vellore

VELLORE: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old girl died in Gudiyatham in Vellore after an electric pole fell on her.

The incident happened around 12 noon in Nathamedu village in Gudiyatham when the girl, Navya, was playing in front of her house. A coconut tree was being cut down in a nearby farmland and it unexpectedly fell onto an electric wire.

This caused the electric pole in front of the girl’s house to break and fall on her, leading to her death. A dog caught in the live wire also died, Gudiyatham town police said.

Upon receiving the information, the police and the electricity board officials rushed to the spot, recovered the girl’s body and sent it to the Gudiyatham Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Navya is one of the four daughters of construction worker Kumar and his wife Janaki. Further investigation is under way.