Industrial bodies in Coimbatore appeal against network charges for rooftop solar 

"SISPA was the first petitioner to get an order against the network charges. Afterward, all other associations, including ours, joined the case and obtained a similar order. Despite this, we have started appealing to the High Court again against the collection of these charges. Our association filed an appeal with the High Court in July," he added.

S Jagadesh Chandran, secretary of SISPA, said, "We were not charged network fees until July. However, the bill we received for August included the network charges. When we asked the electricity board officials, they said it was a software problem and assured us that the amount would be adjusted in upcoming bills. According to the court order, network charges should not be collected, but there is a lot of confusion surrounding the issue."

When contacted, a senior official from Tangedco said, "Based on the court order, the network charge is being collected from industries that are using the power grid. Instead of appealing, the industries can approach the TNERC to settle the issue."