Industrial visit of vocational students across TN hit as funds prove elusive

COIMBATORE: Class 12 vocational students from around 400 government higher secondary schools in the state are unable to go on an Industrial Visit (IV) this academic year owing to lack of funds.

Sources say at least 20,000 students are likely affected across the state as the state government is yet to release the funds.

"In 2023 the school education department introduced industrial visits for Class 12 students to help them understand current industry trends and ensure trade-specific exposure in vocational education. For this, the state government provided Rs 500 for industrial visit expenses and Rs 100 for transport expenses. Schools would receive this funding based on student strength," a vocational teacher at a government school in Coimbatore told TNIE.

"When we enquired about IV funding, education officials in Coimbatore district said there was no chance to get it as the central government had stopped it. We can't take the students on industrial visits. The state government should allocate funds. Last year it had allocated Rs 2.50 crore to 404 schools," he said.