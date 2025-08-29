Lack of radiation facility forces Madurain GRH patients to travel 4km for treatment

MADURAI: The lack of radiation therapy in the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) forces cancer patients to travel four kilometres to the Cancer Care Centre (CCC) at the Government Hospital in Balarengapuram for treatment, putting them into hardship. GRH officials said there is no space to establish the facility on the hospital campus and have sought help from the state government.

Sivasubramanian (54), a patient, said “After basic treatment at GRH, I have to visit the CCC frequently for radiation therapy. The distance between the two facilities is around 4 kilometres. This causes mental and physical stress. I have to spend Rs 100- Rs 150 on auto rickshaw fare every time to reach Balarengapuram from GRH.”

Explaining the difficulties of patients, an attendant said, ”Once GRH doctors advise radiation therapy, we visit the CCC. After getting the report of the therapy, we have to come back to GRH for further directions. Besides the stress, travel costs add to the burden.”

A senior medical officer from the cancer ward in GRH said lack of space was the reason for referrals. He said,”Our facility has two divisions - the medical oncology section with around 60 beds, and surgical oncology section with 120 beds. But, there is less space for equipment for radiation therapy. Around 8-9 patients are referred to Cancer Care Centre, based on the need for radiation therapy. We even arrange ambulances for critical patients.”

GRH Dean Dr L Arul Sundaresh Kumar admitted there was a need to have all treatment facilities in one place. “There is no space in GRH to establish new facilities. We have requested the government to allot space near the Madurai Medical College, which is close by . We have sent a proposal to the Director of Medical Education (DME) regarding this.”