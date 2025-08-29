Land acquisition issues solved, Rs 190-crore Goripalayam flyover to be ready in January

MADURAI: The state highways department has resolved land acquisition issues that bogged down construction of the 1.3-km flyover from Tamukkam to Nelpettai, popularly referred to as Goripalayam bridge, and will complete the structure before January 2026.

The highways and minor ports department gave technical sanction for the Rs 190.40 crore, 12-metre structure that would decongest the Goripalayam junction on April 30, 2023, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the construction work on October 30, 2023.

According to highways department sources, the flyover is constructed in three sections – from Tamukkam ground to Thevar statue, a parallel structure to the present AV Bridge, which extends up to Anna statue in Nelpettai, and Thevar statue to Sellur.

The entire structure will have 61 piers and 62 spans. “There was a delay in acquiring land in the Tamukkam - Goripalayam, section. It has been resolved and the project is going ahead smoothly. We will complete the structure parallel to the AV bridge in the Nelpettai section in November, “ a highways department official said.

Work is also progressing well on the additional arm of the flyover branching at Goripalayam Junction towards Sellur, the official said. The section will be completed by December and would be used as one-way.

The flyover will have service roads between Tamukkam and American College (10.5 m wide), towards North Gateway Hotel (7.5m wide) and towards Sellur (7.5m wide). A vehicular underpass (VUP) will be constructed at the Bibikulam - Gandhi Museum Road junction.