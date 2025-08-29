Larger cage procured from Wayanad to trap tiger in TN's Devarsholai

NILGIRIS: The Gudalur Forest Division has sourced a larger cage from the Wayanad Forest Department in Kerala as part of the efforts to capture a male tiger that allegedly killed 13 cows in Devarsholai near Gudalur.

This is the fifth cage and it was set up at Devarsholai a few days ago.

The cage is 30 feet in length and 10 feet in height and has two rear and front gates.

Gudalur DFO N Venkatesh Prabhu coordinated with his Wayanad counterpart to procure it.

The Gudalur Forest Division has also started making such bigger cages to exclusively use them in Tamil Nadu. Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) field director R Kiruba Shankar had issued instructions in this regard.

"The cage is larger in size, like a room, and there will be a high chance that the animal enters the cage. This is the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu. It is being deployed to capture the problematic big cat in the state. We have also started assembling such a large cage exclusively for use on a war footing in Tamil Nadu as part of the department's effort in mitigating the human-animal conflict. Similar cages are in use in Wayanad in Kerala as well as Mysore in Karnataka," said N Venkatesh Prabhu.