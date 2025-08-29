Let students play on vacant civic land, Mettupalayam Municipality urged

COIMBATORE: The Mettupalayam municipal administration has been urged to allow students of the Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School to use its vacant land for sports activities.

Parents made this demand citing the lack of adequate space for sports and games on the school compound.

The school, which is on approximately 40 cents of land, has around 1,150 female students, a parent told TNIE requesting anonymity.

"Students used the four cents of land left on the school campus to play simple games like kho-hho, shot put, and throw ball during the physical education period. Now, they can no longer play these simple games as a building for a lab and new classrooms are being built on this land. This has affected their sports activities," he said.

He also urged the municipal administration to allow students to play on its vacant land.

S Basha, social activist in Mettupalayam, told TNIE the school administration has to depend on private colleges for students' practice ahead of sports meets.