Minor nursing student from Chennai forced to get abortion illegally in Andhra clinic, dies

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old first-year nursing student from Tiruttani died Wednesday night from complications that developed following an illegal abortion performed allegedly by a nurse in an Andhra clinic on the insistence of the girl’s parents.

Tiruvallur district police on Thursday arrested the 45-year-old nurse, identified as Violet of Raja Clinic in Pannur village. The girl’s parents were also booked under relevant provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the Child Marriage Prohibition Act while the girl’s 17-year-old boyfriend was booked under the Pocso Act.

Police sources said that the girl’s parents had opposed their relationship and the two teenagers had eloped earlier this month. Based on a missing complaint lodged on August 5, the police traced the pair within two days. The girl was five months pregnant and the couple had got married, police said.

Asked if the district Child Welfare Committee was informed about the case, police sources said that as the girl was comfortable returning with her parents, the police allowed them to take her home.

However, a few days later, the girl’s parents allegedly forced her to undergo an abortion that was arranged through a relative in Pannur, Andhra Pradesh, where Violet is alleged to have given her tablets for a medical termination at the Raja Clinic.