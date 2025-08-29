Night before hearing, GCC clears debris from turtle nesting site

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) move to flatten a large tract of Foreshore Estate beach by dumping construction debris for Vinayagar Chathurthi idol immersion has turned the stretch into a public hazard, besides causing irreversible damage to an ecologically sensitive nesting ground, protected under the coastal regulation law.

Though the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) ordered GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran to clear the debris on Wednesday, local fishermen and residents said the civic body was slow to act, and alleged that additional rubble was dumped late Wednesday night. While there was no signs of debris removal till Thursday evening, a team of GCC officials began clearing operations at the beach by around 7 pm.

Sharp stones and broken concrete were strewn across the coastline and nearshore waters, making the beach unsafe for both beachgoers and fishermen. The hardened rubble, spread with earthmovers, also posed a risk of damaging fishing boats. Crucially, the site is a prime olive ridley turtle nesting ground, classified as CRZ-IA — the highest level of ecological protection under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011, which prohibits altering the natural beach profile.

“This is a gross violation of CRZ norms. Once sand is flattened and hardened with debris, the nesting ground is destroyed. The turtles will simply stop coming,” warned K Saravanan, a fishermen leader and member of Chennai district coastal zone management authority.