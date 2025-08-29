Night before hearing, GCC clears debris from turtle nesting site

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) move to flatten a large tract of Foreshore Estate beach by dumping construction debris for Vinayagar Chathurthi idol immersion has turned the stretch into a public hazard, besides causing irreversible damage to an ecologically sensitive nesting ground, protected under the coastal regulation law.
Though the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) ordered GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran to clear the debris on Wednesday, local fishermen and residents said the civic body was slow to act, and alleged that additional rubble was dumped late Wednesday night. While there was no signs of debris removal till Thursday evening, a team of GCC officials began clearing operations at the beach by around 7 pm.
Sharp stones and broken concrete were strewn across the coastline and nearshore waters, making the beach unsafe for both beachgoers and fishermen. The hardened rubble, spread with earthmovers, also posed a risk of damaging fishing boats. Crucially, the site is a prime olive ridley turtle nesting ground, classified as CRZ-IA — the highest level of ecological protection under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011, which prohibits altering the natural beach profile.
“This is a gross violation of CRZ norms. Once sand is flattened and hardened with debris, the nesting ground is destroyed. The turtles will simply stop coming,” warned K Saravanan, a fishermen leader and member of Chennai district coastal zone management authority.
Rahul Nadh, director of the Department of Environment and member secretary of TNSCZMA, confirmed that his team inspected the site on Wednesday. “We have issued an order to the GCC Commissioner to remove the debris and restore the site to its original condition before the National Green Tribunal’s southern bench takes up the case on Friday,” he said.
However, till Thursday evening, there was no visible sign of compliance on the ground. But around 7 pm, following sustained pressure, a team of GCC officials accompanied by police finally arrived at the site with heavy machinery and began clearing operations.
Officials first targeted the sharp stones that had dropped into the sea with the high tides, which posed immediate danger to fishermen and boats.
“These jagged pieces would have ripped our nets and damaged the boats. Their removal is a relief, but much of the damage to the beach profile has already been done,” said a fisherman, who was watching the operation.
When contacted, a senior GCC official said the civic body was facing resistance from the police. “They had requested that the debris be removed only after the Vinayagar idol immersion, which caused the delay in clearing operation,” the official told TNIE.