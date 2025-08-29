TIDCO to set up facility for space vehicles in Thoothukudi, floats tender for consultants

CHENNAI: The state government is seeking a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for establishing a Space Vehicle Common Technical Facility Centre (SV-CTFC) in Thoothukudi, as part of its plan to position the state as a hub for India’s commercial space industry. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has floated a tender for consultants to design the facility, which will provide integration, testing, and fabrication infrastructure for both public and private players in the satellite and launch vehicle ecosystem.

The facility will come up at the SICPOT Industrial Park in Allikulam, Thoothukudi, TIDCO managing director Sandeep Nanduri said.

The project is linked to CM Stalin’s earlier announcement of a 250-acre space park to promote equipment production and technological development for the space sector. It will also complement Isro’s proposed small satellite launch port at Kulasekarapattinam.

As per the tender document, governance will be through a special purpose vehicle or an autonomous body, managed by a professional team under a board comprising representatives from government, industry, and research institutions. The revenue model is expected to include user charges for testing services, rental income from co-located entities, training programmes, and joint R&D with private players.