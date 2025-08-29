Traffic signals on the blink, Thanjavur motorists see red

THANJAVUR: Despite being one among the 11 cities in the state selected for implementation of the Smart Cities Mission, among whose goals was the implementation of an integrated traffic management system (ITMS) to improve traffic movement, the traffic signals at nearly all junctions in Thanjavur now are non-functional, exposing commuters to the danger of accidents.

With a functional traffic signal system lacking at almost all the nearly 10 junctions, motorists and two-wheeler riders can be speeding past complex road junctions like the Ramanathan roundabout, caring little for fellow commuters.

"Though traffic signal lights and cameras were provided at main road junctions, including the Ramanathan traffic island, new bus stand and old bus stand, all signal lights are dysfunctional. If these signals were working, the traffic congestion in many areas could be eased and safety of the two-wheeler riders and pedestrians would improve," said D Mathivanan, the state vice-president of TNSTC workers’ federation.

R Ravichandran, the project director of ‘Azhagiya Thanjai’ movement said even as the revival of the defunct signal lights is necessary, it is also important to operate them continuously.

"Earlier the signal lights used to be operated for some days and were turned off subsequently. This will confuse the road users," he added. When contacted, Mayor S Ramanathan told TNIE that he would soon convene a meeting of officials, including the traffic police, to take action on the issue.