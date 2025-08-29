'Ungaludan Stalin' camp petitions found floating in Vaigai River near Thirupuvanam

Video of the Ungaludan Stalin camp petitions floating in Vaigai river has gone viral in social media platforms.

Leaders, including AIADMK leader Edapadi K Palaniswami, in his social media platforms mentioned about the incident and alleged it to be administrative negligence. EPS alleged that the Stalin-led DMK government is hosting such camps just as an eyewash and not to address the issues of the people.

Responding to the controversy, Sivagangai District Collector K Porkodi confirmed that copies of petitions related to the "Ungaludan Stalin" camps had indeed been found near the Vaigai riverbank. Acting on media reports, a formal probe was ordered under the supervision of the Sivagangai DRO. The investigation revealed that six petitions relating to patta transfers had already been processed and resolved, while seven others had been received through the Thiruppuvanam Tahsildar’s office. Copies of these documents are believed to have been at the venue.

Officials and staff attached to the Thiruppuvanam Tahsildar’s office are to be questioned. The DRO has also filed a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police, seeking a criminal investigation into the issue.

The Collector said that the incident amounts to a serious breach that tarnished the reputation of the government, adding that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

Police investigations are currently underway to determine how the petitions were discarded.