758 Vinayakar idols immersed at Saduperi in Vellore amid tight security

VELLORE: A vibrant atmosphere prevailed from around 12.30 pm in Vellore as decorated idols of Lord Vinayakar were taken out in procession from the city to Saduperi, accompanied by mridangam music and dance by youngsters, for immersion at an artificial pond. The idols of Lord Vinayakar, brought from various neighbourhoods, converged at a common point before beginning the procession.

According to revenue department officials, permission was granted to place around 758 Vinayakar idols, all in line with the norms, including the rule that the height of the idols should not exceed 10 ft. While idols from places such as Kanniyambadi, Anaicut, and Odugathur were immersed in local water bodies within their respective neighbourhoods, those from Vellore, its surroundings, and Konavattam were taken in procession to Saduperi. The procession routes were entirely guarded by the police.

Like last year, at Saduperi, a pit about 20 ft deep and 15 metres in diameter was created by the Vellore Corporation. It was dewatered and filled with fresh water. The corporation also laid a road close to the immersion point to facilitate smooth transport of the idols. Once at the site, the idols were lifted by cranes and immersed in the pond. The immersion is expected to continue till late in the night. Officials said staff from all departments concerned had been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.