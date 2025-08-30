9 IPS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu, Anisa Husain new IG of idol wing

CHENNAI: In a major reshuffle, Anisa Husain, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Special Investigation Division, CB-CID, Chennai, has been posted as IGP, Idol Wing CID, succeeding S Lakshmi, who takes charge as IGP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, SIC-II, Chennai.

Sonal Chandra, Deputy IGP, has been appointed DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police (JC), Traffic (North), Greater Chennai Police (GCP).

G Jawahar, Superintendent of Police (SP), North Zone, CB-CID, has been posted as SP, Metro Zone, CB-CID, a newly created post, while continuing as SP, North Zone, CB-CID, in full additional charge.

In another new post, R Sughasini, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Headquarters, Coimbatore, has been transferred as DC, Traffic (West), GCP. MP Dhivya, Additional SP, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Coimbatore, will succeed Sughasini. BH Shajitha, Deputy Commandant, TN Special Police, VI Battalion, Madurai, has been promoted as SP, Coordination and Administration, CB-CID, Chennai, with additional charge of SP, South Zone, CB-CID.

Meanwhile, DIG/JC P Vijaya Kumar (Law and Order, East Zone, GCP) and DIG/JC Bandi Gangadhar (Traffic South, GCP) have exchanged postings.