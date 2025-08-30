Blast in Thoothukudi cracker unit; manager killed

THOOTHUKUDI: A 57-year-old manager of a firecracker manufacturing unit was killed in an explosion at the facility in Karuppur village near Ettayapuram on Friday.

According to sources, a fire set to dry thorny bushes in the vicinity had allegedly spread to the unit around 3 pm, triggering the explosion. Warned of the fire, most of the workers managed to leave the premises, however, the manager — V Kandasamy (57) of Virushanatham near Sivakasi — was killed in the blast.

Sources said the explosion levelled four blocks of the cracker unit. Besides, a car, two jeeps, and a few two-wheelers were gutted. The fire spread to a nearby empty poultry farm and a building of another firecracker unit, reducing both to ashes. Fire personnel from Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam and Sattur doused the flames. Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan, Ettayapuram Thasildar Subha and other officials inspected the premises. The Ettayapuram police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

CM MK Stalin condoled the death and announced Rs 4 lakh solatium to the family members of the victim.