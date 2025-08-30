Declare southern districts as caste-violence prone: CPM to Tamil Nadu govt

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu government should declare southern districts, including Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, as caste-violence prone districts where more number of honour killings are happening, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has said.

Speaking in an event organised by Nattai Kaapom Foundation, an NGO, on Friday, Shanmugam said TN government should enact a special law against honour killing in the upcoming Assembly session, otherwise it would be difficult to save society.

"Ever since 2021, only Chief Minister MK Stalin has chaired meetings with SC/ST commission. But district collectors across the state have not convened monitoring committee meetings. It is evident that none of the district collectors has taken any precautionary measures to prevent honour killings," he said.

Taking a dig at BJP, Shanmugam said the saffron party is using casteist groups to improve its presence in the state. "Lovers should not believe BJP former president K Annamalai's words and go to the BJP office to get married. The functionaries will immediately inform their parents and separate them," he said.

Executive director of Evidence A Kathir said the apex court had given 20 guidelines in Shakti Vahini vs Union of India' case on March 27, 2018 to prevent honour killing across the nation. One such guideline is that the state has to announce a special Act for honour killing. Till now no efforts have been made by the TN state, he said.