DMK councillor calls Tiruchy mayor unfit to lead, suspended

TIRUCHY: The monthly council meeting of the city corporation witnessed heated exchanges between a DMK councillor and mayor Mu Anbalagan, which resulted in the former’s suspension for two meetings. When V Ramadoss of ward 55 tried to raise an issue, Mayor Anbalagan intervened and accused him of illegally installing a water connection in his ward.

This led to a heated argument between the two. Anbalagan instructed officials to file a police complaint. Ramadoss responded by questioning Anbalagan’s leadership, and said he was ‘unfit to be Mayor.’ Enraged, Anbalagan ordered officials to remove Ramadoss from the meeting hall and announced that he would be suspended for the next two council sessions.

T Muthuselvam of ward 57 said rules were not followed in awarding tenders for two-wheeler parking, and toilets at the Chathiram bus stand. “Tender for the two-wheeler parking lot is given every three years, with a 10% increase in value. In 2022-2023, tender was awarded for Rs 23 lakh, This year, without issuing a fresh tender , the contract has been given to the same contractor for Rs 28.01 lakh.”