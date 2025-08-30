Five-year-old run over by private school van in Tiruchy, driver arrested

TIRUCHY: A five-year-old girl died after being hit by a private school van near Kattuputhur in Tiruchy district on Friday. The police have arrested the driver of the van in connection with the accident. The deceased was identified as V Bairavi Devi (5) from Kadappalli in Namakkal district.

According to police, M Venkatesan (50) (father of deceased) came with his family to attend a Kumbabishekam ceremony in Mariamman temple in his native village, Mamarathupatti in Musiri taluk.

During the visit, Venkatesan’s sister Janaki took Devi to relieve herself in the open. While Bairavi was sitting near a bend in the road to relieve herself, a private school van hit both Janaki and the girl. In this, Bairavi was run over by the rear wheel of the van and she died on the spot.

Upon information, Kattuputhur police recovered Bairavi’s body, and sent it to the Musiri Government Hospital for a postmortem. Following this, police registered a case and arrested the van driver, T Palanisamy (69) from Thottiyam. Further probe is on.