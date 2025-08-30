Madras High Court praises Vetrimaaran’s ‘Manushi’, orders 25 cuts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed filmmaker Vetrimaaran to make 25 cuts and 12 modifications in his movie ‘Manushi’ starring Andrea Jeremaiah for obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) so as to screen it in theatres.
“The exercise has been done keeping in mind the principles of proportionality, thereby ensuring that artistic freedom is not unduly curtailed on surmises and conjectures. Ultimately the court must balance two competing interests, the fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) and the legitimate state interest in censorship,” said Justice N Anand Venkatesh.
He added that the censor board and its committees must nevertheless exhibit a sense of broad-mindedness when it comes to matters of artistic freedom.
The judge directed Vetrimaaran to carry out the modifications within two weeks and resubmit the movie to the CBFC, which shall issue an appropriate certificate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, within two weeks thereafter.
The orders were passed on the petitions filed by Vetrimaaran against the cuts required by the CBFC for clearing the movie directed by Gopi Nainar for screening in theatres.
Advocate BM Subash appeared for Vetrimaaran, while senior panel counsel A Kumaraguru represented the CBFC.
Justice Venkatesh watched the movie on August 24 along with both sides in order to take a decision on the points of contention as the producer and the CBFC were not relenting from their respective stands.
He observed that the movie is a “poignant cinematic reflection” on how ordinary lives can be torn apart when systemic prejudices and state machinery collide in moments of political suspicion and narrates the story of a humble father and his young daughter who find themselves “ensnared in a police dragnet” merely because they leased part of their property to three women, later branded as extremists.
“The film masterfully explores the dark underbelly of power, exposing how the instruments of law and order, when driven by assumptions and pressure, can silence reason and trample upon justice,” he said.
“It is more than a film-it is an urgent reminder that justice, when compromised by ideology and prejudice, destroys not only individuals, but the very soul of society,” Justice Venkatesh remarked.