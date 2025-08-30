Madras High Court praises Vetrimaaran’s ‘Manushi’, orders 25 cuts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed filmmaker Vetrimaaran to make 25 cuts and 12 modifications in his movie ‘Manushi’ starring Andrea Jeremaiah for obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) so as to screen it in theatres.

“The exercise has been done keeping in mind the principles of proportionality, thereby ensuring that artistic freedom is not unduly curtailed on surmises and conjectures. Ultimately the court must balance two competing interests, the fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) and the legitimate state interest in censorship,” said Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

He added that the censor board and its committees must nevertheless exhibit a sense of broad-mindedness when it comes to matters of artistic freedom.

The judge directed Vetrimaaran to carry out the modifications within two weeks and resubmit the movie to the CBFC, which shall issue an appropriate certificate under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, within two weeks thereafter.

The orders were passed on the petitions filed by Vetrimaaran against the cuts required by the CBFC for clearing the movie directed by Gopi Nainar for screening in theatres.

Advocate BM Subash appeared for Vetrimaaran, while senior panel counsel A Kumaraguru represented the CBFC.