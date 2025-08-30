Nagapattinam man gets double life term for Coimbatore transwoman's murder in 2020

COIMBATORE: The special court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases here on Friday sentenced R Rajesh (29) of Nagapattinam to life imprisonment for murdering transwoman M Sangeetha (59) of Saibaba Colony.

Sangeetha, who ran a catering unit and the biryani joint Covai Trans Kitchen, was found dead on October 21, 2020, stuffed in a barrel and covered with salt.

According to the prosecution, Rajesh, a worker, killed her after she warned of filing a complaint over his sexual advances. Arrested on October 22, he was awarded two life terms and additional jail with fines totalling Rs 15,000.