No commercial buildings in Kallazhagar temple: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday ordered an interim injunction against the construction of restaurants, shopping complexes and VIP cottages in Kallazhagar temple in Madurai.

A bench of justices S M Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan passed the interim order on a PIL filed by Venkatesh Sowrirajan of Nagapattinam, challenging a G.O. passed by the state on March 8, enabling construction of the above permanent structures within or in the immediate vicinity of the temple premises by using surplus temple funds.

The litigant submitted that the Kallazhagar temple is one of the 108 ‘Divya Desangal’ (holy abodes) of Lord Vishnu. The HR&CE minister had tabled a policy note before the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for 2023-2024, which included a proposal concerning Kallazhagar temple. Pursuant to this, the Board of Trustees of the temple passed a resolution on November 16, 2023, which revealed that surplus temple funds are going to be utilised for establishing a restaurant and VIP cottages to host dignitaries or influential visitors, within the temple premises.