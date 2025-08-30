Periyar varsity suspends Tamil professor for casteism

SALEM: A senior professor of the Tamil department at Periyar University has been suspended following multiple complaints by PhD scholars accusing him of caste-based humiliation, obstruction of research work and professional misconduct.

According to the suspension order issued on August 29, 2025, the action was cleared by the three-member Vice-Chancellor’s Committee administering the university. The committee comprises Commissioner of Collegiate Education E Sundaravalli, Head of Journalism and Mass Communication R Subramani, and Shri Sakthikailassh Women’s College Principal S Jayanthi, who are serving as syndicate members.

Research students alleged that the professor discriminated against certain scholars on the basis of caste, publicly ridiculed students, and deliberately delayed or denied timely approvals for academic work. He was also accused of compelling students to carry out non-academic tasks, affecting their research progress. Some scholars claimed that the sustained pressure and lack of guidance forced them to abandon their studies.

The professor further faced charges of using abusive language against colleagues, intimidating non-teaching staff, and showing favouritism in administrative matters.

As per the order, the professor is barred from entering the university campus without prior permission and cannot leave Salem without approval from authorities. A departmental enquiry is underway, and further action will depend on its outcome.

Welcoming the suspension, the Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) thanked the Tamil Nadu government and university administration for addressing long-pending grievances. The suspended professor, T Periasamy, was unavailable for comment.