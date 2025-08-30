Probe property tax levy from 2011: DMK councillors in Madurai

MADURAI: Even as all 15 AIADMK councillors boycotted the monthly meeting of the city corporation council on Friday demanding resignation of mayor Indirani, whose husband Pon Vasanth was arrested in the property tax scam case, DMK councillors accused the AIADMK of indulging in corruption and demanded that probe into the scam should be conducted from 2011 when AIADMK came to power.

“Those boycotting the meeting to cover up their role in the tax fraud have no moral right to seek the mayor’s resignation,” DMK councillors said. The councillors said they were ready to lodge complaints against AIADMK councillors and urged the corporation to take action on the issue.

Responding to their demand, Commissioner Chitra Vijayan stated that as per HC order, a special investigation team is scrutinising tax records of commercial buildings by comparing current and past payments. A report would be submitted to the court within two months, she added.

Less than 50 councillors, including 10 from the Congress and three from the Left parties, were present in the meeting. Towards the end, half of them went away. A total of 34 resolutions, including fixing uniform charges of Rs 3,450 at crematoria, were passed by the mayor. During the question hour, councillors of wards 49, 60, and 94 flagged issues such as garbage collection delays, shortage of sanitation workers, and streetlight problems. CPI councillor V. Jenniammal and independent councillor Jayachandran called for immediate steps to control stray dog menace. The commissioner responded by directing officials to take action.

Ward 74 councillor V Sudan said the Palanganatham wellness centre should be restored to its earlier UPHC status. Councillors also raised the issue of illegal use of vacant plots in Pandi Kovil, and speedy completion of Mullai Periyar scheme works.