Row erupts over move to privatise power sector in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The incorporation of Adani Electricity Puducherry Limited as a new wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), which came to light on Friday stirred a controversy, with the opposition parties blaming the AINRC-BJP government for allegedly privatising the union territory’s electricity department and selling it to the Adani group.

Puducherry Home and Power Minister A Namassivayam, however, strongly refuted the allegations and said the department has not been handed over to any private entity.

AESL’s letter to the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday said the new company, which is yet to commence its business operations, was incorporated on August 25 for carrying out electricity related business.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress leader and former CM V Narayanasamy, DMK floor leader R Siva, CPI state secretary AM Saleem, and leaders from CPM, VCK, MDMK and other parties in the coalition, met to discuss the issue.

Narayanasamy alleged that the government has sold 100% of its stake to the Adani Group and blamed Namassivayam for trying to cover up the issue. The leaders demanded the cabinet to resign and resolved to launch a series of protests, starting with laying siege to the Raj Nivas on Tuesday.

Independent MLA G Nehru protested with a group of people outside the office of the Chief Engineer of the Electricity Department.

Namassivayam told media that though a decision was made few years ago to sell 49% of stake to a private entity, the decision has been challenged in the court. He said the decision of the court will be the government’s policy decision.